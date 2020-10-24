Overview of Dr. David Raphael, MD

Dr. David Raphael, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Raphael works at Carpinteria Family Practice in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.