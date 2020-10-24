Dr. David Raphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Raphael, MD
Overview of Dr. David Raphael, MD
Dr. David Raphael, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Raphael's Office Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA515 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a little hesitant to have a male OB, but Dr. Raphael was great. He's a good listener and we are able to have conversations about my healthcare like adults unlike some (older and male) doctors who talk down to patients. He has a good sense of humor too, which I like, though it took a couple of meetings for us to warm up to that. When I crack jokes, he'll play along. So I'll say he's good at adapting to his patients' conversation styles.
About Dr. David Raphael, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1821193970
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
