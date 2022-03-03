Overview

Dr. David Rashduni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Rashduni works at Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Carefree, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.