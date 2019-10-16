See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. David Raskas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Raskas, MD

Dr. David Raskas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School

Dr. Raskas works at Injury Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raskas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Injury Specialists
    10435 Clayton Rd Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 995-3990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Raskas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073502977
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Raskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raskas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raskas works at Injury Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Raskas’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

