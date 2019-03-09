Dr. David Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Raskin, MD
Overview of Dr. David Raskin, MD
Dr. David Raskin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Raskin works at
Dr. Raskin's Office Locations
Florida Institute of Health Ltd. Lllp8395 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste A, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 747-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raskin and his entire staff were wonderful to me, and from what I could see, they were equally kind, thorough and patient with everyone. I was very concerned about my diagnosis and he sat down with me and went over every one of the studies and tests that had been done. This was a great change from other physicians who seemingly could not be bothered to do so. If I had a question, he answered it. Moreover, he cared about me as a human being & I appreciated his kindness & concern.
About Dr. David Raskin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1023082112
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.