Dr. David Rattner, MD
Dr. David Rattner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114, Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Massachusetts General Hospital
I Had the POEM operation done by Dr. Rattner in Nov. 2016 ,this was very successful because of his perfect surgery and experience with this type of operation. Thanks to him I have my health back and I am able to live my normal life again.
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Rattner has seen patients for Acid Reflux Surgery, Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rattner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
