Overview of Dr. David Rattner, MD

Dr. David Rattner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Rattner works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.