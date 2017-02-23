Overview

Dr. David Rau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Rau works at Bayou Surgical Specialists LLC in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.