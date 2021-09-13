Overview

Dr. David Rawdon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Rawdon works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.