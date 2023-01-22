Dr. David Rawitscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawitscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rawitscher, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rawitscher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Locations
Legacy Heart Center6601 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
a great friend
About Dr. David Rawitscher, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700873247
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University of Chicago
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
