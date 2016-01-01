Dr. David Reding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Reding, MD
Overview of Dr. David Reding, MD
Dr. David Reding, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Reding's Office Locations
Baptist Health Center for Clinical Research9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 310, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Reding, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reding accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.