Offers telehealth
Dr. David Reed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Anne Hospital.
David C. Reed, MD16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 303, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 244-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- St. Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
took time to explain everything. very comforting and seemed to care
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912945791
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Meml Hospital
- U Wa, Seattle
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
