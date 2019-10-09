See All Urologists in Burien, WA
Dr. David Reed, MD

Urology
3.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Burien, WA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Reed, MD

Dr. David Reed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Reed works at David C. Reed, MD in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reed's Office Locations

    David C. Reed, MD
    16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 303, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 244-2822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Peter Hospital
  • St. Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 09, 2019
    took time to explain everything. very comforting and seemed to care
    — Oct 09, 2019
    About Dr. David Reed, MD

    • Urology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912945791
    Education & Certifications

    • Blodgett Meml Hospital
    • U Wa, Seattle
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Wabash College
