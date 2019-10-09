Overview of Dr. David Reed, MD

Dr. David Reed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital and St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at David C. Reed, MD in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.