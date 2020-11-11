Dr. David Reichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Reichman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Reichman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Ronald O. Perelman & Claudia Cohen Center For Reproductive Medicine--Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Reichman works at
Locations
Reproductive Medicine255 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reichman?
I would highly recommend Dr. Reichman and his clinical team (his nurse Christine is wonderful). Dr. Reichman is a kind, thoughtful physician - he took all of the data from my past egg retrieval cycles and came up with a more personalized protocol that resulted in great results. He is honest, straightforward and truly cares! He's also very responsive. Dr. Reichman was recommended to me by 2 friends that had success with him, but since I live in Miami, I first tried IUI and IVF with in Miami. After my Miami IVF cycle failed to create any viable embryos, I did a consult with Dr. Reichman and he immediately gave me hope. I did 1 egg retrieval with him and we got 5 embryos, 3 that were genetically normal. I am now 11 weeks pregnant. Cornell's embryologists and lab are also top notch. They have technology that most fertility centers do not use that allows minimal disturbance to embryos (yields more 3- and 5-day embryos). You are in the best hands with Dr. Reichman and his team!
About Dr. David Reichman, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1114118239
Education & Certifications
- Ronald O. Perelman &amp; Claudia Cohen Center For Reproductive Medicine--Weill Cornell Medical College
- Harvard Medical School / Brigham &amp; Women's Hospital / Massachusetts General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichman works at
