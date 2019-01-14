Overview of Dr. David Remedios, MD

Dr. David Remedios, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Byrd Regional Hospital, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Remedios works at DAVID M Remedios APMC in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.