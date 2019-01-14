Dr. David Remedios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remedios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Remedios, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Byrd Regional Hospital, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
David M. Remedios Apmc5615 Jackson St Bldg E, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 442-6989
- Byrd Regional Hospital
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Remedios is the most excellent doctor that I know. He is very concerned about his patients!
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- New York University
Dr. Remedios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remedios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remedios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remedios has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remedios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Remedios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remedios.
