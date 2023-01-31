Dr. David Remias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Remias, MD
Overview
Dr. David Remias, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Remias works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Ponte Vedra232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine1690 US-1 Ste F, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 634-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Remias?
SATISFACTORY
About Dr. David Remias, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1316258759
Education & Certifications
- Resurrection Medical Center Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Resurrection Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Program
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remias accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remias works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Remias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.