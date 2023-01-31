Overview

Dr. David Remias, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. Remias works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in Ponte Vedra, FL with other offices in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.