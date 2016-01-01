See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. David Reuben, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Reuben, MD

Dr. David Reuben, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Reuben works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reuben's Office Locations

    UCLA Health Internal Medicine
    200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-8226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Hives
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Reuben, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • John a Hartford Fdn
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Reuben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reuben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reuben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reuben works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reuben’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuben. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

