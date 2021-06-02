Dr. Reuter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Reuter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Reuter, MD
Dr. David Reuter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Reuter's Office Locations
1
Allegro Pediatrics11724 NE 195th St Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 318-3100
2
Issaquah Highlands1011 NE High St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 391-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Am glad we chose him as our sons pediatrician.He is never in a rush and answers all your questions. He even had the time to read my son a story
About Dr. David Reuter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285713693
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
