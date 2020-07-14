Overview of Dr. David Reyes, MD

Dr. David Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Reyes works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 400 in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.