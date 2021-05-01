Dr. David Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. David Reyes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Locations
David M Reyes Medical Doctor657 E Arrow Hwy Ste G, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-1530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good service
About Dr. David Reyes, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Neurosurgery Cerebral Blood Flow Laboratory
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Reyes can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.