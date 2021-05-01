See All Family Doctors in Glendora, CA
Dr. David Reyes, MD

Family Medicine
2.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Reyes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.

Dr. Reyes works at David M Reyes Medical Doctor in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David M Reyes Medical Doctor
    657 E Arrow Hwy Ste G, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-1530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 01, 2021
    Good service
    Dany Pariñas — May 01, 2021
    About Dr. David Reyes, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689887622
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Neurosurgery Cerebral Blood Flow Laboratory
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reyes works at David M Reyes Medical Doctor in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reyes’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

