Dr. David Rho, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rho, MD
Dr. David Rho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Rho's Office Locations
ReFocus Eye Health10160 Bustleton Ave Ste F, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 645-2936
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Rho's patient for over a decade, and the quality of the care he has provided has been outstanding. Dr. Rho is a knowledgeable and caring physician. He takes the time to explain how my condition is responding to treatment, and he listens to my concerns. On the occasions when I have had an emergency he has always made time for me in his busy schedule. I would not hesitate to recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. David Rho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Center
- Columbia Casualty
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rho has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rho speaks Korean.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rho.
