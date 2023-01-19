Dr. David Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Rich, MD
Dr. David Rich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich's Office Locations
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Carolina Forest101 McLeod Health Blvd Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 487-0855
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Murrells Inlet1255 Tadlock Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 487-0856
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Myrtle Beach823 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0854Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rich is a brilliant surgeon. The other 2 doctors I see were amazed how quickly I recovered from surgery, and how well it healed. He treated me like family; caring, thorough in all ways, and made sure I was always informed. He is a blessing.
About Dr. David Rich, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1790025435
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.