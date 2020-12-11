Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. David Richards, MD
Dr. David Richards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
- 1 10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 243-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. David Richards is a patient, friendly, knowledgeable and open-minded doctor. He is super competent, had the best bedside manners, and you can tell that he truly cares about his patients. That is rare to find in a medical doctor. Not only that, but he is also flexible in treatment options and does not push anything down your throat in terms of procedures or medications. I strongly recommend Dr. David Richards to you and to my own patients and colleagues as well. I am blessed to have found a great physician, especially in Las Vegas.
About Dr. David Richards, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1265896880
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
