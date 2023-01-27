Dr. David Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Richardson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Richardson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahatchie General Hospital.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
The Family MD Clinic for Weight Loss & Wellness1035 N Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-2128
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahatchie General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was great. Staff was really nice.
About Dr. David Richardson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922186535
Education & Certifications
- Huntsville Hospital
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson speaks Spanish.
207 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
