Dr. David Ricker, MD

Pediatric Sleep Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Ricker, MD

Dr. David Ricker, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Ricker works at Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ricker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Northwest Ps
    316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 383-5777
  2. 2
    Mary Bridge Children's Health Center
    311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2020
    Great Doctor!! He is one of the best pediatric pulmonologist in Washington. I highly recommend him to anyone that has concerns about their children's breathing and or allergies.
    Patty Pena — Feb 25, 2020
    About Dr. David Ricker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386730471
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ucsd Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
