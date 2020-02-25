Dr. David Ricker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ricker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Ricker, MD
Dr. David Ricker, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Ricker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ricker's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics Northwest Ps316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 383-5777
-
2
Mary Bridge Children's Health Center311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6630
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ricker?
Great Doctor!! He is one of the best pediatric pulmonologist in Washington. I highly recommend him to anyone that has concerns about their children's breathing and or allergies.
About Dr. David Ricker, MD
- Pediatric Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386730471
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital
- Ucsd Affil Hosps
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricker works at
Dr. Ricker speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.