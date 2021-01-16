Dr. David Rigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rigan, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rigan, MD
Dr. David Rigan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE.
Dr. Rigan works at
Dr. Rigan's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Plastic Surgery5604 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8500
-
2
Center for Plastic Surgery5611 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rigan?
Staff is very friendly and efficient. Minimal waiting time before seeing the Doctor. Dr. Rigan is very personable, and an excellent surgeon who takes time to answer any questions about the surgical procedure. I would recommend this practice to family and friends.
About Dr. David Rigan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1619963519
Education & Certifications
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigan works at
Dr. Rigan has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.