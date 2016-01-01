Dr. David Rigberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rigberg, MD
Dr. David Rigberg, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Ucla Dept of Medicine Professnl Gr200 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4357
- 2 1304 15th St Ste 213, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285658500
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Rigberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigberg has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.