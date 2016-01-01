Dr. David Risner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Risner Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. David Risner Jr, MD
Dr. David Risner Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Risner Jr works at
Dr. Risner Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Jeffrey Hunter2394 H G MOSLEY PKWY, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 234-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Risner Jr?
About Dr. David Risner Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457587099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Risner Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Risner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Risner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Risner Jr works at
Dr. Risner Jr has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Risner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Risner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Risner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Risner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Risner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.