Dr. David Rittenhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rittenhouse, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Academic Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rittenhouse was the surgeon on my recent gall bladder removal. I was extremely ill when I got to TJ University Hospital and Dr. Rittenhouse and the entire staff were wonderful. Dr. Rittenhouse is an amazing surgeon and a great human being!
About Dr. David Rittenhouse, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rittenhouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rittenhouse accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rittenhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rittenhouse.
