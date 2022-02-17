See All General Surgeons in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. David Ritter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Ritter, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (18)
Map Pin Small Bonita Springs, FL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Ritter, MD

Dr. David Ritter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ritter works at Melanoma Center Of Hope in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MD
5.0 (118)
View Profile
Dr. Edward Izzo, MD
Dr. Edward Izzo, MD
4.2 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Alex Funicello, MD
Dr. Alex Funicello, MD
4.8 (15)
View Profile

Dr. Ritter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melanoma Center Of Hope
    9776 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 102, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 949-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ritter?

    Feb 17, 2022
    Dr. Ritter & Teresa and Staff were amazing. It all started from Allan the scheduler who is very friendly, Brett who's loving, Axel who is very Respectful & Professional & to the surgical coordinator Janine who is super Fantastic. They all had a roll to make my visit and surgery very pleasant. It made me feel a part of a family. Thank you All again. Highly recommended.
    — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Ritter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Ritter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ritter to family and friends

    Dr. Ritter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ritter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Ritter, MD.

    About Dr. David Ritter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336123017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ritter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ritter works at Melanoma Center Of Hope in Bonita Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ritter’s profile.

    Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Ritter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.