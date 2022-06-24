Overview of Dr. David Ritter, MD

Dr. David Ritter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Ritter works at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - White Rock in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Hernia Repair and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.