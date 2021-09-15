Dr. David Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rivera, MD
Dr. David Rivera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.
Vision Care Associates Ltd.45 Wells St Ste 2020, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-4959
- Westerly Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
a great physician and wonderful staff
- Brooke Army Mc
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown Univ
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
