Overview of Dr. David Rivera, MD

Dr. David Rivera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Vision Care Associates Ltd. in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.