Dr. David Rizik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Rizik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Rizik works at
Nassim Haddad MD Pllc10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp.10200 N 92nd St Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7450
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
My husband recently had the TAVR procedure performed by Dr. Rizik. It was miraculous! We feel so extremely fortunate & grateful to Dr. Rizik for his skill and competence (delightful personality too)! Enormous thanks to Dr. Rizik! Michele (and Ken) Hallock
About Dr. David Rizik, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Barnes Hospital/Washington University
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Rizik works at
Dr. Rizik has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
