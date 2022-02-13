Overview

Dr. David Rizik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Rizik works at Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.