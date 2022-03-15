See All Podiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. David Roberson II, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Roberson II, DPM

Dr. David Roberson II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Roberson II works at Dr.david Roberson Jr.dpm LLC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberson II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr.david Roberson Jr.dpm LLC
    840 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 942-0514

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. David Roberson II, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780741322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Roberson II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberson II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberson II works at Dr.david Roberson Jr.dpm LLC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Roberson II’s profile.

    Dr. Roberson II has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberson II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

