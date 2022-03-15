Dr. David Roberson II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Roberson II, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Roberson II, DPM
Dr. David Roberson II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Roberson II works at
Dr. Roberson II's Office Locations
-
1
Dr.david Roberson Jr.dpm LLC840 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 942-0514
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service for many years.
About Dr. David Roberson II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780741322
Dr. Roberson II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberson II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberson II works at
Dr. Roberson II has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberson II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.