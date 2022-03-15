Overview of Dr. David Roberson II, DPM

Dr. David Roberson II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL.



Dr. Roberson II works at Dr.david Roberson Jr.dpm LLC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.