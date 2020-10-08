Overview

Dr. David Roberts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Community Hospital North Campus in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.