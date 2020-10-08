Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Roberts, MD
Dr. David Roberts, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Community Hospital North Campus9800 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 341-8829
Mercy Outpatient Surgery Center - Edmond I-352017 W I 35 Frontage Rd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-4937
Tpg Greater Ok Gastroenterology Association608 LIBERTY LN, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 341-8829
Hpi Physicians LLC1616 S Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 272-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Roberts has very good bedside manners and he knows what he talking about. Very smart man
About Dr. David Roberts, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285799825
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
