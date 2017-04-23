Dr. David Roberts III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Roberts III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Oroville Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Sutter Medical Group Cardiology2800 L St Fl 6 Ste 600, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Roberts was awesome. He made me feel 100% better about my heart condition and my angiogram went off without a hitch.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780635607
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Roberts III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts III has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts III speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts III.
