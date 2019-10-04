Overview of Dr. David Robertson, MD

Dr. David Robertson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Robertson works at Ulrf Reproductive Endocrinology in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.