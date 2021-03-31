Dr. David Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robertson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Atlanta Diabetes Associates1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 355-4393
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robertson is a caring and trustworthy doctor. I know when I see him that he will give his undivided attention to me and try to find the best answer to my many questions. He puts me at ease with what is going on healthwise with me. I actually don't mind going to the doctor if I have an appointment with him! He deserves MORE than five stars!
About Dr. David Robertson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1659378560
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hospps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2, Kidney Infection and Acute, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.