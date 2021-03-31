Overview of Dr. David Robertson, MD

Dr. David Robertson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Robertson works at Atlanta Diabetes Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2, Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.