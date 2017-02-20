Dr. David Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. David Robinson, MD
Dr. David Robinson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Dr. Robinson was exceptional in quality patient service, and extremely proficient in his practice. He covered all basis during his procedure with my sister's ruptured aneurysm and gave our entire family a presentation to include 3D graphs and samples of the procedure v. his actual procedure. I'm highly impressed and value his practice as second to none.
About Dr. David Robinson, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063525269
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.