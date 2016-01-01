See All Plastic Surgeons in Munster, IN
Dr. David Robinson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (19)
Map Pin Small Munster, IN
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Robinson, MD

Dr. David Robinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Community Hospital.

Dr. Robinson works at Indiana Plastic Surgery in Munster, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Plastic Surgery
    10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 201A, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 513-2100
  2. 2
    Valparaiso
    401 Wall St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 613-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Robinson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629098579
    Education & Certifications

    • University Wisc/U Wisc Hospital and Clins
    • Michigan State University
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • Indiana University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

