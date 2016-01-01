Dr. David Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. David Robinson, MD
Dr. David Robinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Plastic Surgery10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 201A, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 513-2100
-
2
Valparaiso401 Wall St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (866) 613-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
About Dr. David Robinson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629098579
Education & Certifications
- University Wisc/U Wisc Hospital and Clins
- Michigan State University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.