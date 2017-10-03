Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Robinson, DO
Overview
Dr. David Robinson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
David C. Robinson DO Inc.40941 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-9449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I spent all year and lots of $ trying to get a diagnosis and he nailed it! Friendly staff, the wait is reasobable... not much different that other Doctor's office.
About Dr. David Robinson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891875209
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
