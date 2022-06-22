See All Dermatologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. David Robles, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (71)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Robles, MD is a Dermatologist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Robles works at Office in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Office
    160 E Artesia St Ste 325, Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 481-0436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 22, 2022
    We have been with Dr. Robles for several years and look forward to seeing him in his new private practice at Oak Tree Dermatology! He has performed multiple surgeries on me over the years removing basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma as well as a couple melanomas. Also a few with my wife and managed acne for my daughter over the past several years. We all have been seeing him on various intervals based on what he finds. (3-6 mo to at most 1/yr) He is very personable and assures you understand the issue and resolutions. This doctor will strive for perfection in his new office where he will control the front office as well as the back! I would highly recommend Dr. David Robles to anyone!
    Andy Deahl — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. David Robles, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326156233
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    • Harbor-Ucla
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Robles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robles has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

