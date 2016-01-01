Dr. David Roby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Roby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Roby, MD
Dr. David Roby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Roby works at
Dr. Roby's Office Locations
-
1
Einstein Neurology at Elkins Park Neuro Sensory60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6700
-
2
Einstein Neurology - Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roby?
About Dr. David Roby, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215926175
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Episcopal Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roby works at
Dr. Roby has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Roby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.