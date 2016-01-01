Overview of Dr. David Roby, MD

Dr. David Roby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Roby works at Einstein Neurology Associates in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.