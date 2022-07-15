Overview of Dr. David Rock, MD

Dr. David Rock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rock works at Regional Breast Care in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.