Dr. David Rock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Rock, MD
Dr. David Rock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rock works at
Dr. Rock's Office Locations
Regional Breast Care8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 301, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 277-0479
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The surgery went fine and Dr. Rock gave me the results in a very professional way. He has a good bedside manner. He made the whole process much easier to handle.
About Dr. David Rock, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1356391791
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina U Sch Med
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rock works at
Dr. Rock has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rock.
