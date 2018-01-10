Overview of Dr. David Rodin, MD

Dr. David Rodin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Rodin works at Coastal Urology of Stuart in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.