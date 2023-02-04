Overview of Dr. David Rodman, MD

Dr. David Rodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Rodman works at Ivonne S Cellino MD in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.