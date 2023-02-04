Dr. David Rodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rodman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rodman, MD
Dr. David Rodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Rodman works at
Dr. Rodman's Office Locations
-
1
Ivonne S Cellino MD85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8654
-
2
Buffalo Medical Group6245 Sheridan Dr Ste 316, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 857-8654
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodman?
Dr. Rodman is an excellent physician is all aspects of treatment and care.
About Dr. David Rodman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- 1548254840
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodman works at
Dr. Rodman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodman speaks German.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.