Dr. David Rodricks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 (732) 840-7500
Southern Ocean Health Group, 765 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 (732) 840-7500 Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Never disappointed with this office. And my experience with Dr Rodricks’ proved once more why I continue to use this group. Dr Rodricks takes the time to make sure your well informed and takes time with your visit. He is punctual, compassionate and honest. The entire team is attentive and efficient. Alison, his nurse was outstanding. She always responded quickly to my calls and called several times to check on my recovery. I also recommend the SurgiCenter located at the Freehold hospital was the best! Friendly, efficient and caring team. Despite the fact this was actually surgery it was an excellent experience!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275579138
- Scripps Clinic
- UMDNJ-RWJUH
- UMDNJ/RWJUH
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Notre Dame
Dr. Rodricks has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.