Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD
Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann - Rockets Orthopedic Hospital5420 West Loop S Ste 2400, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-3550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Katy23910 Katy Fwy Ste 201, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana?
A few years ago I went to another Dr. For developing hip issues since I knew I would probably need surgery (I am a nurse). He suggested I see Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana as he used am anterior approach in hip replacement, which has a faster patient recovery. Other options were initially explored but eventually I had one hip replaced. This went so well that when I needed the other replaced I wanted Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana to do it, even though I no longer lived in the Houston area requiring me to travel back there, and had it done a couple of weeks before writing this. I highly recommend him if you’re looking for a an extremely competent orthopedic Surgeon who is up to date on the latest technological developments.
About Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760798102
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.