Dr. David Rodwell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Rodwell, MD

Dr. David Rodwell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Rodwell works at Charleston Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rodwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC
    67 Broad St Ste 200, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 628-1415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deviated Septum
Eyelid Disorders
Facial Fracture
Deviated Septum
Eyelid Disorders
Facial Fracture

Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Rodwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063687325
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Univ of SC Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Hampden-Sydney College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rodwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodwell works at Charleston Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rodwell’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

