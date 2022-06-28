Dr. David Roffwarg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roffwarg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Roffwarg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Roffwarg, MD is a Dermatologist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Roffwarg works at
Locations
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cumberland Skin Dermatology3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 964-5941
Cumberland Skin Dermatology1405 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 101, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 449-5771
Brentwood Neurology343 Franklin Rd Ste 202, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 377-3448
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend after visiting a couple of other physicians previously. Dr. Roffwarg is A+
About Dr. David Roffwarg, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia
- Univeristy Of Georgia
- Dermatology
Dr. Roffwarg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roffwarg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
