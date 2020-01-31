See All Neurologists in Easley, SC
Dr. David Rogers, MD

Pain Medicine Neurology
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Rogers, MD

Dr. David Rogers, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Dr. Rogers works at Pain Management Associates in Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rogers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Associates, PMA
    115 Brushy Creek Rd, Easley, SC 29642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 878-4532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. David Rogers, MD

    • Pain Medicine Neurology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528045978
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Marshall University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers works at Pain Management Associates in Easley, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rogers’s profile.

    Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

