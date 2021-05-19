Overview of Dr. David Rollins, MD

Dr. David Rollins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.