Dr. David Romeo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Romeo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Romeo works at
Dayton Gastroenterology75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Englewood9000 N Main St Ste 405, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Miamisburg415 Byers Rd Ste 100, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Romeo. He's top notch. I've been to the Cleaveland Clinic, and Dr. Romeo is better than these, supposed, world renowned experts" that are the same specialist he is. A true great person and Dr.!
About Dr. David Romeo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Wright Patterson Afb
- Wright-Patterson USAF Med Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Romeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romeo works at
Dr. Romeo has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Romeo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.