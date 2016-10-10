Overview

Dr. David Romeo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Romeo works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH and Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.